ConAgra changes expansion plans

Kennewick, Wash-

ConAgra Foods announced Thursday they have dropped plans to build their much anticipated Lamb Weston Office in Riceland's Columbia Point Area. However, they are still going to expand their operation in the Tri Cities.

They're now planning to build next to this location on Gage and Grand ridge in Kennewick. The company says staying in Kennewick will be less expensive and more accessible for workers.

"They were looking at a location near the river but I think they conclude that taking a more conservative approach best suited it and needs the consumers," said TRIDEC CEO & President Carl Adrian.

ConAgra is working with the Rich land City Council on possibly trading the land at Columbia Point for property in the Horn Rapids Industrial Park for future use. That issue will be discussed at the Rich land City Council meeting on November 15th.

Currently, ConAgra does not plan on adding new positions, but that could change in the future. The company has not announced when they will break ground on the expansion or when it will be complete.