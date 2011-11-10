A record breaking year for Octoberfest Food Drive Donations

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -- It was a record breaking Octoberfest Food Drive this year. Representatives from the Pasco Autoplex gave the manager of Yoke's in West Richland a check for $18,725.

Craig Cavanaugh of McCurley Integrity Auto Dealership says that's about five thousand dollars more than they raised last year. On top of the money, the community donated six truck loads of food, about four thousand pounds and it's all going to five area food banks.

"It never ceases to amaze me how generous this community is when it comes to food drive or any kind of non profit organization. People in the tri-cities are definitely very generous," Darrell Toombs, the Yoke's Manager.

The money and donations add up to about 30 thousand pounds of food just this year. This couldn't have come at a better time since the need has grown since last year. On Monday, KNDU reporter the Tri-Cities Food Bank in Richland saw demand increase by 15%

This is the 10th annual Octoberfest Food Drive. It has provided local area food banks with more than 300,000 pounds of food.