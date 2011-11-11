Wildcat football will host Military Appreciation Day on Saturday

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- SWX will telecast Central Washington's Military Appreciation game Saturday at noon. The last time Central played on SWX, Jose Mohler replaced the injured Ryan Robertson in the fourth quarter. The next week, Mohler started his first game against Dixie State, which is the school Central Washington will see again on Saturday.

Coach Blaine Bennett said he is excited for Military Appreciation Day. "We have a strong ROTC program on campus. So we always have a big cannon out there on game day. I anticipate a very strong, exciting time. Hopefully we score some touchdowns, put some points on the board so that cannon can go off frequently," Bennett said.