Pasco family burned out of home

PASCO,WA-The Red Cross is helping a family from the Ukraine.

The family's home in Pasco caught fire early Friday morning.

Olga Dzyuk says she woke up to feed her baby girl when she heard the smoke alarms going off in the basement.

"She looked around and there was smoke everywhere," says Irina Voloshina, the woman's niece. "She checked around downstairs. She saw fire. The downstairs was fully on fire already."

Dzyuk's husband came home from his job at Tyson to find his wife and five children shivering in the front yard.

Pasco firefighters say the fire started in the basement, possibly because of an electrical problem.