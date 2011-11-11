Pancake breakfast honors Veterans

KENNEWICK, Wash., -- Parkview Estates in Kennewick held it's annual pancake breakfast this morning to honor Tri-Cities Veterans and their families.

The yearly tradition is capped off by a flag ceremony, held by the local VFW post.

Veteran's of all branches of the military, from the Merchant Marines to the Coast Guard, were in attendance.

"It's an honoring thing for we who risked our own lives; so to speak," says Gerald L. Huber, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945. "It's nice to get together with guys who did the same thing I did."

"Every day when I go out it seems like there's someone who stops me and says, thank you for your service," says Raymond Perchalski, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps; he served during the Korean War. When asked about how much just saying 'thanks' meant to him, he pointed to his heart.

"That means right here, that means right here buddy."