Readings of Names of Fallen Servicemen and women

RICHLAND, Wa. -- The Columbia Basin College and WSU's Veteran Corps held a public reading on Friday. The names and titles of all the fallen servicemen and women since the start of the war in Afghanistan were read and honored for Veterans Day.

Despite the chilly outdoors, dozens of people filtered in throughout the day as over six thousand names were read by twenty four different readers outside WSU in Richland.

Jason Alvez, the Veteran Corps Coordinator for WSU in the Tri-Cities, was the first reader. He said, "Anytime that we do something like this it sends a really strong message to those still serving or those that are freshly coming home that there's a group of people that are ready to listen, and they do care."

This was the final event of the series for Veterans Awareness Week. After having separate events through the week, the CBC and WSU joined together to be one of 175 groups across the country reading fallen veteran's names today.