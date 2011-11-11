Kennewick Lions ready for rematch with Southridge Suns

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

KENNEWICK, Wash -- The Kennewick Lions will battle with the Southridge Suns Saturday in a 3A state playoff showdown.

Only two weeks ago, Kennewick dominated Southridge 35-7. Running back Grant Woods again will be the player to watch. He led the Big Nine 3A in rushing yards and touchdowns. If Kennewick beats Southridge for a second time, they will get the winner of the Kamiakin-Seattle Prep game.

"They are a very well coached team. They have one of the best athletes slash quarterbacks that's been in this area in a long time in the Mendenhall kid. We're gonna have to come out and play well," said Kennewick Head Coach Bill Templeton.