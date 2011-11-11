Americans goalie Eric Comrie more confident in goal

KENNEWICK, Wash -- Rookie goalie Eric Comrie has been just one of many bright spots for the Tri-City Americans.

The sixteen year-old was named WHL rookie of the week two weeks ago, after back to back shutouts. Comrie struggled earlier in the season, allowing five goals in his first two starts. The two shutouts though helped Comrie feel more confident about his place in the league.

"My team did a great job in front of me, they really helped me out so much. It gave me a lot of confidence going, like coming on now knowing that I can compete in the league and play, and it almost makes me want it even more," said Comrie.

"Continually, gradually getting better and better. And he's got a long process he's going to be here for a number of years before we finally see him go," said head coach Jim Hiller.