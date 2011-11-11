Granger dedicates Veteran's Memorial of their own

GRANGER, Wash.-- A special Veteran's Memorial was dedicated in Granger Friday.

The bald eagle statue is for the men and women who have served and continue to serve the community of Granger.



The city organized the building of the memorial which was paid for almost entirely through donations.

For $10 people can also purchase a nameplate for a special service member that will be added to the memorial.

"I think it's fantastic, I really do. I imagine that they'll fill those things up pretty quick," said Frank Norwood, a Granger resident and WWII veteran.

The statue is located on Main and 2nd Streets in Granger for anyone who wants to get a look.