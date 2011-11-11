PASCO, Wash.--No merger between Pasco and Tri-City Chamber of Commerce. The Pasco Chamber of Commerce has a new Executive Director, Colin Hastings. He used to be the Vice President on the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce. We looked into the story to see if the switch from one chamber to another, could mean a possible merger in the future between the Pasco Chamber of Commerce and Tri-City Regional.

On Friday we spoke with the Pasco Chamber president, who says that no there are no plans for a merger between the chambers. President Carrie Chambers says Colin Hastings is just coming back to serve Pasco because that's where he's from and wants to come work with them.

She set the record straight that even though he came from the Regional Chamber, there are no plans to merge with Richland and Kennewick. They are staying as one group to focus on specific issues in their area. President Carrie Chambers says "agriculture is a big part of that which may be somewhat unique to some of the other cities."

While the organizations come together a few times for shared events. The Pasco Chamber has plans to focus on their community, specifically leaning toward agriculture. The Chamber has their annual Agriculture Fair coming up in January. They are also preparing for their 100th reunion which will be in December.