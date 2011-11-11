RICHLAND, Wash.--World record attempt for most weddings in a day. Dozens of couples were lined up at Memories at Sunset in Richland Friday afternoon. They were trying to set a world record for the most weddings in one day. They needed more than 164 couples married by the end of the night. By 4:00p.m. more than 70 couples had gotten married.

People found out about the invitations online. Newlywed Matthew McCoy says "actually I was on Craigslist looking around and I came across it and talked to her about it and we decided you know what, today is as good a day as any."

Each couple needed to bring a state marriage license to participate. Several couples say the 11/11/11 wedding day was not only a lucky day to get married, but also convenient, because it was free.

Several sponsors pitched in with set-up materials, food and photographs. The group is already thinking about plans for a 12/12/12 wedding day next year.