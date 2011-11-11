Veterans day parade in Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. -- Veterans day parade and celebrations were held all over the area Friday.

One of those events was held in Prosser. This morning was the seventh annual Prosser Veterans day parade. People lined the streets to cheer on service men and women, and their families. The streets were decked out with American flags.

Vets from World War two, Vietnam, and the Afghanistan and Iraq wars were recognized, "this is wonderful. I came from Walla Walla to do it. To serve in this parade, I've been doing it for almost five years," says veteran Lloyd Richards.

The parade took place in downtown Prosser. The Prosser high school band played a variety of patriotic tunes and classic cars from community members were displayed in the event.