CWU Men's Basketball Loses Season Opener to Warner Pacific - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

CWU Men's Basketball Loses Season Opener to Warner Pacific

Posted: Updated:
ELLENSBURG, Wash. (Nov. 11) -- Four Central Washington University players scored in double figures, and sophomore Kevin Davis (Federal Way, Wash./Todd Beamer HS) finished with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, but the Wildcat men's basketball team lost to visiting Warner Pacific College, 92-89, in its 2011-12 regular-season opener on Friday night at Nicholson Pavilion.

The Wildcats (0-1) suffered their second consecutive series loss to the Knights, who compete as a member of the NAIA and the Cascade Collegiate Conference. Warner Pacific counted Friday night's game as an exhibition, so the result and statistics do not count towards their record.

In a game between two evenly-matched teams, there were five ties and five lead changes, with just one double-digit lead -- a 10-point margin for the host Wildcats with 14:13 remaining. Following that lead, however, Warner Pacific reeled off nine straight tallies as part of an 18-5 run that saw the Knights take the lead with 10:20 left and never trail again. CWU closed to within one with 1:44 remaining, but a missed free throw at that juncture kept the Wildcats from tying the game and WPC scored the next six points to go up by seven.

Free throw shooting and turnovers proved to be the difference in Friday's game, as CWU had 22 turnovers -- its highest total in nearly three years. The Wildcats also shot just 61.3 percent at the free throw line (19 of 31), while being outscored by 12 points at the charity stripe, where Warner Pacific made 31 of 38 (81.6 percent).

Davis, in his first official game in a Wildcat uniform, made 6 of 10 field goal attempts including four slam dunks. He also blocked four shots in 33 minutes of action. Senior guard Toussaint Tyler (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS) tied for the game's top scoring honors with 19 points, and added a game-high seven assists, but was also charged with eight of Central Washington's turnovers. Junior Brandon Magee (Spanaway, Wash./Bethel HS) provided the Wildcats with an offensive spark off the bench, scoring 18 points, while junior Jordan Starr (Yakima, Wash./A.C. Davis HS) added 12 to complete Central's quartet of double-figure scorers. CWU did finish the game shooting 48.5 percent from the field, making 32 of 66 shots.

Warner Pacific had five players reach the double-digit mark in scoring, led by the 19 points of Nick Schultens. William Sharp and Stephen Harris added 15 apiece, while Sean Gaines and Doug Thomas scored 12 each. Gaines had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Central Washington will have a tough challenge awaiting them in their next game, as pre-season third-ranked Brigham Young University-Hawai'i will be the Wildcats' opponent next Friday (Nov. 18) at the Sodexo GNAC/PacWest Challenge in Seattle. The Wildcats and Seasiders will play at 3 p.m., and CWU will also face Hawai'i Pacific University at the tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19.

  • College

    • Zags to face Florida State in Sweet 16

      The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.

    • MSUB's Breen Sets School Scoring Mark with Final Career Point

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.

    • Freed-Hardeman Wins First Ever NAIA Women's Championship

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.

    • Montana Western Not Ready to Slow Down in First Fab Four

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.

    • Photo: Twitter/@ZagMBB

      Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16 after 90-84 win over Ohio State

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.

    • Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

      Gonzaga's season ends after 82-68 loss to Stanford

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.

    • Rocky Mountain Opens Spring Football Camp

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.

    • Montana Western Punches Ticket to Fab Four in NAIA Tourney

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)  on Monday at 6 p.m.

    • Carroll's Pasta Playing Through Torn ACL in NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.

    • Montana Western Women Move on to Quarterfinals at NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

    More
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • CWUMore>>

  • Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington AthleticsCWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

  • CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    Courtesy: CWU AthleticsCourtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

  • Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>
    •   