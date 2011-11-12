YFD gets good practice using old building

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Yakima Fire Department put a building about to be torn down to good use Saturday.

Several different crews had the opportunity to train at the old movie theatre on Chestnut and 2nd Avenue.



Cutting holes for ventilation and tearing down brick walls for rescues were just some of the things they did.



YFD Training Lieutenant Jason Ray says being able to have crews practice these techniques make the real thing much safer.

"Every fire is different, every building is different and what you do is when you come and train you get familiar with your tools and your techniques and you learn to adopt to different situations as they present themselves," said Lt. Ray.

YFD says it's priceless to get experience in buildings with this type of construction and they'll do it whenever they can.

They wanted to thank the Mercy family for letting them use the building.