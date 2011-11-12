Occupy Yakima still going strong

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Occupy Movements around the world are still going strong and the those right here in Eastern Washington aren't taking a break either.

Folks with the Occupy Yakima movement were again out demonstrating in Millennium Plaza Saturday, almost a month after the first Yakima protests took place.

Protestors say they plan to continue their demonstrations until social and economic inequalities are changed in America.

"They're not giving us the say that we really should say as far as what's going to be the best interest of the working class and the poor," said Susan Sargent of Yakima.

The Occupy Movement started on Wall Street in New York, and does not have one central idea, rather protestors bring their various ideas to the demonstrations in the hope that change is made.