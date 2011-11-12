The Salvation Army is seeing more need for toys this year

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The holiday's are quickly approaching which means families in need are already wondering how they'll give gifts to their kids.

Saturday, people lined up at The Salvation Army in Yakima to sign up to receive holiday toys



The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots team up every year to provide the toys to families in our area.

On average organizers say they see about 1,000 families sign up for the holiday drive, but this year they're on par for a whole lot more than that.

"We are certainly seeing an increase need of first time families asking for help. People are struggling just the same," said Lisa Sargent with The Salvation Army.

During Saturday's sign up, The Salvation Army saw 339 families.

Many people we spoke to say times are just tough, and unfortunately gifts are not the priority. So they are grateful to the Marine Corps, The Salvation Army, and the countless people who donate this time of year.



If you missed Saturday's sign-up, you can still call The Salvation Army and they will let you know how and when you can sign up to receive gifts.