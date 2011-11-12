High School football scores November 12th, 2011 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

High School football scores November 12th, 2011

High School football scores for Saturday, November 12th:

3A state playoffs -

Kamiakin 28, Seattle Prep 14

Kennewick 39, Southridge 6

2A state playoffs -

Prosser 40, West Valley (Spokane) 0

Ellensburg 21, Deer Park 7

Othello 14, Steilacoom 0

1A state playoffs -

Royal 38, Colville 35

2B state playoffs -

Waitsburg-Prescott 48, Brewster 7

 

