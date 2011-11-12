Wildcats close out season with 42-14 win over Dixie State - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Wildcats close out season with 42-14 win over Dixie State

Posted: Updated:

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Running backs Ishmael Stinson (Tacoma, Wash./Charles Wright Academy) and Levi Taylor (Spokane, Wash./Lewis and Clark HS) combined for 255 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and the Central Washington University defense held Dixie State College of Utah to 196 yards of total offense, as the Wildcats rolled to a 42-14 football victory over the Red Storm on Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium.

The Wildcats wrapped up their 2011 season with a 4-6 overall record and a third-place finish in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings at 4-4. Dixie State ended the year at 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the GNAC.

Stinson ran for a season-high 129 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, while Taylor had 126 yards on 27 carries with two scores as the Wildcats totaled 283 rushing yards in the victory. All but one of Taylor's carries came in the first half as Central Washington built a 28-0 lead at the break, which the Wildcats eventually pushed to 42-0 before a pair of late scores by the Red Storm.

The game's opening points came from the CWU special teams, as senior Dominique Gaisie (West Covina, Calif./Bishop Amat Memorial HS) had a 63-yard punt return with just under five minutes expired in the contest to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. The punt return touchdown was the first such score by a CWU player since Oct. 9, 2004 against Eastern Oregon.

Senior Justin Helwege (Sammamish, Wash./Eastlake HS), one of 11 seniors honored prior to their final collegiate game on Saturday, gave Central Washington its first offensive points of the game with a 20-yard touchdown catch from junior Jose Mohler (Cardiff, Calif./La Costa Canyon HS) with 4:34 left in the opening quarter to make it a 14-0 lead.

Both second quarter scores belonged to Taylor, who finished his redshirt freshman campaign with nine rushing touchdowns. He had a two-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage in the second period, and then added a three-yard scoring carry with 53 seconds to go before halftime, as the Wildcats led 28-0 at the break.

In the second half, Central Washington scored just twice, as Helwege had a 37-yard touchdown grab from Mohler with 8:24 remaining in the third quarter on what proved to be the final catch of his collegiate career. Stinson then added a 17-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that gave the Wildcats a 42-point margin.

Dixie State scored twice in the final 4:07 to break the shutout, as Cache Morgan had an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown and Darren Carter caught a five-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Kaleo Nawahine in the closing minute.

In the passing department, Central Washington posted its lowest single-game total for pass attempts since Oct. 22, 1988 (at Pacific Lutheran) by attempting just 12 passes. In addition, the Wildcats' 80 passing yards were their lowest total since Sept. 2, 2000 (at North Dakota).

The CWU defense had its way with Dixie State, holding the Red Storm to 68 yards of offense in the first half and just the 196-yard total for the game. The Wildcats finished with five quarterback sacks of Stefan Cantwell, who had run for 103 yards in the first meeting between the two schools three weeks ago in St. George, Utah. Cantwell and the Dixie State offense made it into the red zone just once, and managed just five net rushing yards on Saturday.

Among the Wildcat defenders with sacks of Cantwell were seniors Mike Reno (Ellensburg, Wash./Kittitas HS) and Taylor Tanasse (Yakima, Wash./West Valley HS), who were each credited with 1 1/2 sacks in their final collegiate game. Fellow senior defensive lineman Andrew Oney (Spanaway, Wash./Spanaway Lake HS) added 1/2 of a sack, while sophomore linebackers Riley Wall (Olympia, Wash./Capital HS) and Stetson Shearer (Burlington, Wash./Burlington-Edison HS) also joined in on the sack parade. Wall, whose sack was the first of his career and came on a fake punt attempt by Cantwell, had one of two interceptions by the CWU defense in the game. Junior Genesis Fonoimoana (Long Beach, Calif./Long Beach Poly HS), who finished the year with a team-leading five interceptions, also had a pick in Saturday's finale.

Redshirt freshman Cole Graves (Kirkland, Wash./Juanita HS) finished as the Wildcats' leading tackler with seven stops, followed by Wall with six and Fonoimoana and Reno with five apiece.

Joe Don Duncan had eight receptions for 75 yards for Dixie State, and Cantwell completed just 17 of 36 passes for 158 yards before being relieved by Nawahine (4 of 6, 33 yards) in the fourth quarter. Jesse Ence finished as the Red Storm's leading rusher with 15 yards on six carries.

  • College

    • Zags to face Florida State in Sweet 16

      The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.

    • MSUB's Breen Sets School Scoring Mark with Final Career Point

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.

    • Freed-Hardeman Wins First Ever NAIA Women's Championship

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.

    • Montana Western Not Ready to Slow Down in First Fab Four

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.

    • Photo: Twitter/@ZagMBB

      Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16 after 90-84 win over Ohio State

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.

    • Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

      Gonzaga's season ends after 82-68 loss to Stanford

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.

    • Rocky Mountain Opens Spring Football Camp

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.

    • Montana Western Punches Ticket to Fab Four in NAIA Tourney

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)  on Monday at 6 p.m.

    • Carroll's Pasta Playing Through Torn ACL in NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.

    • Montana Western Women Move on to Quarterfinals at NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

    More
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • CWUMore>>

  • Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington AthleticsCWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

  • CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    Courtesy: CWU AthleticsCourtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

  • Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>
    •   