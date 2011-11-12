PROSSER, WA.-- Man arrested after police chase. Benton County Sheriff's Deputies say a 23-year old Prosser man was pulled over for a traffic stop at King Tull Road and Williams in Prosser Friday evening.

Sheriff's deputies say they had a felony warrant for his arrest. After the man was stopped he took off. The man only made it down the road about a half mile when he crashed into a pole at King Tull and North Wilgus Road. Then the 23-year-old then ran into a grape field where police caught up to him.

He then pulled out a knife on a Prosser policeman, then dropped his weapon after the officer drew his gun. Benton County Sgt. Carlos Trevino says "after the knife was displayed at the officer, the officer drew his handgun and ordered him to drop it. At which point he dropped it and was arrested."

Sheriff's deputies have not yet released the name of the suspect. He was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, second degree assault and eluding.