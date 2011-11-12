RICHLAND, Wash.--Indoor market open all year. This market we found sells supplies similar to the items you would find at a craft show or at an outdoor market. It's an indoor market that is open all year round in Richland.

It's called Smith's Market, located off of Jadwin Avenue in Richland. They have 40 different vendors placed throughout the stores selling unique gifts.

Owner Penny Smith says they have an extended variety of supplies at the market, "different types of things, antiques, vintage, crafts supplies, hand-crafted items, jewelry, video games, children's boutique, computer repair. All kinds of stuff."

Smith's Market has been opened for almost a year now and serves several other businesses inside the store including a computer repair shop.

The market is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday at 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.