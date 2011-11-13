CWU volleyball closes season with sweep of Simon Fraser - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

CWU volleyball closes season with sweep of Simon Fraser

Posted: Updated:
By Jonathan Gordon
 
ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Senior Meg Ryan (Spokane, Wash./Mead HS) and junior Jordan Offutt (Leavenworth, Wash./Cascade HS) had five kills each in the opening set, sparking a strong offensive match for the Central Washington University volleyball team in its season-ending sweep of visiting Simon Fraser University on Saturday night at Nicholson Pavilion. Set scores were 25-18, 25-22, 25-13.

The Wildcats finished the year at 15-11 overall and 9-9 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play, marking the 13th consecutive season with a .500 or better conference record. Simon Fraser closed out the 2011 campaign at 1-21 overall and 1-17 in the GNAC.

"Our passing ignited our offense to start the match, and we hit very well," CWU head coach Mario Andaya explained. "Defensively, we never really stabilized, which allowed Simon Fraser to go on some runs. We settled down, and started neutralizing some of their big hitters, and we were able to seal the victory as a result."

Offutt and Ryan combined to total 20 kills over the three-set match, but they helped carry the Wildcats in the opening set with their individual kill totals in the frame. Ryan, a co-captain who played her final collegiate match on Saturday, had five kills in six attempts in the first set as CWU hit .464 as a team with 16 kills and just three errors. Even with their high hitting percentage, the Wildcats weren't able to take control until their 4-0 run broke a 12-12 tie, as Ryan and freshman Cheltzie Williams (Twin Falls, Idaho) combined on a pair of blocks during that four-point spurt.

Each team cooled off offensively in the second set, which Central Washington led by a 4-0 score right out of the gate. Simon Fraser came back gradually throughout the set, using a four-point run to turn a 17-14 CWU lead into an 18-17 Clan advantage. However, the Wildcats tied the score and the teams traded points until back-to-back tallies by the hosts broke a 21-21 tie and gave Central a lead it wouldn't relinquish in going ahead 2-0.

Simon Fraser scored the first point of the third set, but that is the only lead the visitors would hold as CWU scored four points in a row and 13 of the next 15 to lead 13-3. The margin reached double digits again at 19-9. With the score hovering around a 10-point differential, the Wildcats closed out the match with consecutive service aces -- one by Offutt and the finale by junior Marcy Hjellum (Kennewick, Wash./Kamiakin HS).

Central hit just .100 in the third set, but capitalized on nine SFU hitting errors as the Clan hit minus-.152 in the final frame. The Wildcats also used eight blocks in the match to their advantage, and doubled Simon Fraser in points scored on service (14-7).

The Wildcats led in every category statistically, finishing with a 34-31 edge in kills, a 40-39 advantage in digs, and eight blocks to the Clan's five. Central also finished hitting .213 as a team, while Simon Fraser hit just .050.

Offutt led all players with her 11 kills, while Ryan added nine and sophomore Erin Smith (Selah) chipped in with seven. Senior setter Carlee Marble (La Conner, Wash.), who also played her final collegiate match, totaled 29 assists. Freshman Kaely Kight (Spokane/Mead HS) had a match-high 15 digs for the Wildcats.

"I have mixed emotions on the night," Andaya said. "I'm happy with how we finished the season, but I am sad the seniors are gone. Meg and Carlee have meant a lot to the program, and had stellar careers."

Simon Fraser was led by the 11 kills of Kristjana Fridfinnson and 10 kills from Amanda Renkema. Kelsey Robinson had nine digs to lead a balanced defensive effort for the Clan.
Central Washington def. Simon Fraser 25-18, 25-22, 25-13
 
Simon Fraser (1-21, 1-17 GNAC) (Kills-aces-blocks) - Fridfinnson,K. 11-0-2; Renkema,Amanda 10-0-3; Forsyth,Katie 4-0-1; Robinson,Kelsey 3-0-0; Bauder,Kristin 2-0-3; Senges,Victoria 1-0-1; Totals 31-0-5.0. (Assists) - Senges,Victoria 25. (Dig leaders) - Robinson,Kelsey 9; Chan,Alanna 8.
 
Central Washington (15-11, 9-9 GNAC) (Kills-aces-blocks) - Offutt,Jordan 11-1-0; Ryan,Meg 9-1-3; Smith,Erin 7-0-3; Dolan,Emmy 4-0-2; Williams,Cheltzie 2-0-2; Marble,Carlee 1-1-1; Hulbert,Julie 0-0-2; Hjellum,Marcy 0-1-0; Totals 34-4-8.0. (Assists) - Marble,Carlee 29. (Dig leaders) - Kight,Kaely 15; Ryan,Meg 7.
 
Site: Ellensburg, WA (Nicholson Pavilion)
Date: Nov 12, 2011   Attend: 155   Time: 1:13   
Referees: Chris Carter, Keith Murlless
Great Northwest Athletic Conference match

    •   