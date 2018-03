TOPPENISH, Wash.-- Toppenish Police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning at 10 W. Third Ave in Toppenish.

Police did not find any victims of the shooting or damage to homes in the area, however a bullet hole was found in a parked car and several shell casings were in the area.



The vehicle in this case is described as a red or burgundy Honda or Nissan.

Toppenish PD is considering it to be gang related.