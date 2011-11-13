High winds fuel brush fire in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Fire crews worked to contain a sawdust brush fire in Yakima Sunday.

Yakima Fire got a call around 12:30pm to the Boise Cascade Lumber Yard on North 7th Street.



The fire quickly burned up to Interstate 82 creating low visibility for drivers.

Crews were able to keep the flames from jumping the highway.

People who live in the area say fires are pretty common at that site, and pose a big threat to families in the area.

"Luckily the wind is blowing that way, not towards this way. If it's blowing this way I'll probably be in trouble. And I'm scared because my family, I have 3 girls here at home," said Tidurcio Lara who says he has seen 3 fires there in past year and a half.

Firefighters say wind played a big role in the fire making it very difficult to keep under control and spreading smoke throughout the area.

Yakima Fire says it was caused by big piles of sawdust and bark mixing and heating up.