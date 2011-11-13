KENNEWICK, Wash.-- High winds affecting traffic. The wind was picking up quite a bit Sunday afternoon. Drivers are being told they need to slow down because of windy conditions.

On Sunday it was blowing about 20 miles per hour in the Tri-Cities area, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour coming from the West.

On Sunday Kennewick police told us the extra wind can be dangerous for drivers. Traffic Officer Brian Banner says "in town you have to deal with blowing debris. We've got a lot of road signs blowing in the streets, leaves, tumble weeds of course in this area. We do occasionally have trees fall down."

Drivers are told they need to slow down, especially if they are driving on the freeways. It's more dangerous for bigger cars to be driving out on the roads like campers and trailers.

The more windy it gets, the less steering control drivers have on the road.It can cause cars to swerve from crosswinds. Kennewick police say the best defense against these windy conditions is to drive slower.