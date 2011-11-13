HERMISTON, OR.--Two girls celebrate their birthday by giving to others. Two Hermiston children celebrated their birthday in a way pretty untypical for kids. The birthday party was at George's Skate Center in Hermiston.

Sisters Cayleen, and Cassie Cummings, were had a party for their 7th and 8th birthdays on Sunday that was open to the public. More than 200 people showed up with gifts, but they weren't for the girls' birthdays. Presents were food and books brought for charity donations.

The birthday girls told us "We just want to help other people." Everyone was asked to bring food donations and books. The donations will be given to the Hermiston Police Department's 42nd Annual Christmas Express Program.