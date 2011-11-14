A family saves their neighbor's apartment from fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A family in Kennewick saved their neighbor's apartment from a fire Monday morning.

Alma Garcia says she smelled smoke, looked out the window, and saw her neighbor's balcony on fire above her.

Her husband and her uncle grabbed a garden hose and sprayed the flames. firefighters say the family's quick thinking may have stopped it from spreading.

"It was scary for everybody, because we all live together. So we have to watch out for each other. They have kids too; I have kids," says Garcia.

Firefighters say a cigarette that wasn't completely put out started the fire.