Yakima City Council may have to cut 20 government jobs

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Yakima City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2012 budget tomorrow.

The recommendations from City Manager Don Cooper include cutting 20 positions: 8 filled and 12 vacant. However, Cooper says his budget doesn't take new sources of money into account. He says the council may raise the utility tax or car tab fees to keep some of those positions.

"They need to have a dialogue with the community as to what services they really want and what services they're gonna pay for... Because as I said at the last meeting, we're not in a sustainable business model right now," says Cooper.

Six of those 20 positions are police officer jobs the city council wants to keep. The meeting starts at six tomorrow night at city hall. It is open to the public. There's also a specific meeting for people to discuss the possible taxes on November 29th.