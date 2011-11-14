Thanksgiving turkey donated to help local food banks

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Yakima's Northwest Harvest received a big donation of turkeys Monday.

The 54 whole turkeys were donated by the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.



Northwest Harvest says they are extremely grateful for the turkeys. Normally they're not able to buy them because of the cost, so getting this donation will mean a lot to local families.

"Every bit helps like that. Having 54 turkeys, that means 54 families are going to have a nice Thanksgiving who might not otherwise have gotten a whole turkey," said Lisa Hall with Northwest Harvest.

Northwest Harvest will distribute the turkeys to food banks in the area.

So far this year they say they're seeing a greater need for food by people who they've never seen before.