KENNEWICK, Wash.--Toxicology results explain motorcyclist crash. A toxicology report is back from a man who crashed his motorcycle. The toxicology report shows that 27-year old Troy Miller had alcohol in his system. It happened in September.

The Benton County coroner says it was enough to affect Miller's driving on the morning he crashed his motorcycle. The accident happened where Kellogg Street turns into Creekstone Drive in Kennewick on September 30th.

Kennewick Police say Miller was speeding when he hit the curb and skid across the street and hit his head on the pavement. He died at the scene of head injuries. One of the neighbors told us this is the third accident that has happened in her yard. The other two were cars that almost hit her home. She's seen several near misses.

Neighbor Cody Freeman says "it's scary because that's where my bedroom is, right there in front of the house. So if another car actually makes it that way, they're going to end up in my bedroom." Some neighbors have brought up concerns about the increased traffic on the road. Kellogg and Creekstone is a residential area where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour.

Police could not confirm how fast the motorcycle rider was going when he crashed his bike.