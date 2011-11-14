PASCO, Wash.--New location for Project Warm-Up. A local organization that makes winter gear for children has a new location.

The Community Action Center took Project Warm-Up under their wing and offered the volunteer group free space in their building off of Court Street in Pasco.

The Project Warm-Up group has more than 45 volunteers making warm weather supplies like hats, scarves, and mittens. Project Warm-Up Director Holli Calder-Cox says "it's just awesome. It is absolutely so great that we have a space that's secure. That we don't have to pack up at the end of the day."

The group donates warm hats, jackets and scarves to children in schools, homeless shelters and other non-profit organizations. Over the last few months volunteers have still been making warm weather materials, and have been able to donate more than 3,000 items since October.