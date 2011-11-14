Gaisie Selected as GNAC Special Teams Player of the Week

By CWU Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. (Nov. 14) -- Senior Dominique Gaisie (West Covina, Calif./Bishop Amat Memorial HS) has been named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for the final week of the 2011 season, the conference office announced on Monday.

Gaisie, who played his final collegiate game on Saturday, opened the scoring with a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Wildcats' 42-14 victory over visiting Dixie State College of Utah. The punt return touchdown was the first such score by a CWU player in more than seven years, and it helped Gaisie finish the 2011 season as the top punt returner in the conference with an average of 11.3 yards per return.

Gaisie became the fifth Wildcat -- and second special teams player -- to earn conference player of the week honors in 2011. He finished his two-year career in the Crimson and Black ranked fourth for career punt return yards (538) and sixth for career kick return yards (770).

Central Washington finished the 2011 season with a 4-6 overall record and third in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with a 4-4 conference record.