Gang Team says it's making progress

PROSSER, WA-The Benton County Sheriff is reporting big strides in the fight against gangs.

The gang team Tuesday told county commissioners that in the last month it has focused on the most criminally active gang members, serving eight search warrants in the last ten days.

"That's a lot of work," says commissioner Shon Small, a former deputy sheriff. "You have to get enough probable cause to explain to the judge why we need a search warrant at a residence, and doing eight in ten days is a phenomenal amount. It really is."

The gang team has also been holding classes for school teachers in Finley and Benton City, showing educators how to identify gang activity.

The team says it is currently working on breaking up a stolen property ring operated by gang members.