PNNL opens new smart home test bed

RICHLAND, Wash.- PNNL is opening a new facility in Richland to test energy efficiency. Two homes will be used for research on how to reduce demand on the electric grid.

One of the two will be equipped with tools like triple-pane windows and smart appliances. The other will serve as a control model without the high-tech gadgets.

"The manufactured home industry should find what we're doing here of value to them as they start looking at construction technology" says Senior Staff Engineer Graham Parker.

Leaders at PNNL say residential homes account for 22 percent of the country's energy use.