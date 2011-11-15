Collision Aftermath

WASHINGTON -- With winter weather danger increasing, the amount of car accidents is also going to go up. And while driving safely to try to avoid collisions is key, knowing what to do after a crash can be just as crucial.

The Washington State Patrol says, first, make sure you're safe. If your car can still drive, move to a nearby area away from traffic.

Lieutenant Roger Wilbur of the Washington State Patrol told us, "sometimes the vehicles are in the middle of the roadway, you can't clear them from the roadway because of the damage inflicted on both of the vehicles. The safest place for them to remain is in the vehicle itself, that's going to provide the most protection."

Exchange contact, vehicle and insurance information as well as license plate numbers with the other drivers. If there are injuries or 750 dollars in damage, call 911 to report the collision. if not, there is no need to contact police.