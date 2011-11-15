City getting ready for snow

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- When you drive along Kennewick streets this winter, you may notice them a lot clearer after it snows.

The city is moving towards salt as their primary use to treating roads. In the past, de-icing and sand were used to keep roads clear, but leaders with the streets department say they've found a better way.

"With sand, you put it down and within 24 cars going by, it's already been pushed into the ice and snow, and it becomes ineffective. Whereas, you put the salt down, it actually starts eating away at it fairly quickly," explains Pat Everham with the city of Kennewick.

Everham points out people concerned with car damage from the salt can find solutions online. The departments also says they will still use de-icer especially on bridges. Sand will become a emergency backup.