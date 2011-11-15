Workers protest early black Friday hours

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- If you've ever worked in retail, you probably had to work on black friday.

A lot of stores are opening even earlier, some at midnight. But the early hours mean workers will have cut their Thanksgiving short.

Now a national campaign launched by a target employee on the website CHANGE.ORG is gathering signatures to restore opening times at more traditional black friday hours like 5 or 6 in the morning.

Shoppers like Freddie Peralis think workers should be happy to have a job, "don't have a problem with it. They're getting paid so it's not like they're working for free."

But others like Jane Willoughby feel sorry for people who spend more time at work than with their families,"I'm glad I'm not doing that job because I want to be with my family and I feel bad for them, that they can't be with their family."

Target just like Macy's and other stores plan to open at midnight. Some stores like Wal-Mart and Toys R Us even plan to open earlier thanksgiving evening.

So far the Target employee's petition has 89 thousand signatures.