Local athletes Mendenhall, Remy sign letters of intent

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

KENNEWICK, Wash -- Southridge senior Matt Mendenhall and Hanford senior Remy Bradley signed their national letters of intent today. Mendenhall, a three sport athlete, signed to play baseball at Washington State. Bradley, a softball player, will also stay local and signed to play at Central Washington. Both say the decisions took time but that each school is the right fit.

"At first it was kind of a long drawn out process where I was like you know what do I want to do - did I make the right decision. In the end it wasn't that hard of a decision; I was pretty excited to go there and I think I made the right decision," said Mendenhall.

"I really like the coach and I knew they were really competitive and I also like the small school feeling and being close to home," said Bradley.