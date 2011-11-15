Americans Comrie named to Team Pacific

KENNEWICK, Wash -- Tri-City Americans goalie Eric Comrie will represent Team Pacific in the 2012 world under-17 hockey challenge. Team Pacific is comprised of just 22 players. Comrie is set to join the team at the end of December. It is the first step in Hockey Canada's program of excellence. A lot of the players go on to join Canada's national teams. Comrie is proud of the accomplishment.

"Huge honor especially playing for Team Pacific, which has had a huge team. They always have a great team. It's like always competing and they're always doing the best teams there. So it just makes me so happy that all my work's paid off," said Comrie.