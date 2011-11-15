RICHLAND, Wash.--New chaplain facility opens. Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday afternoon for the grand opening of The Chaplaincy building in Richland. It's located in the Spaulding Business Park. The project started in January and now it's finally finished. The building is 12,700 square feet.

The Chaplaincy provides services to thousands of people in the community. The new building will be used for chaplain services of all different religions and spiritual needs. It will also serve their growing In-Home Hospice program which serves more than 120 people.

Executive Director Bette Cooper says "we are elated. We are really thankful to our community for this facility and for all three of our facilities because it just allows us to provide more services to our community."

The group will be keeping their old building open. It's going to serve as a Hospice house taking care of patients 24-hours a day. The Chaplaincy's Bereavement Center will be used for grief support programs, assisting children and teens.