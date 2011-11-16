Fever adds depth at receiver and defensive back

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Tri-Cities Fever had its biggest signing day of the offseason. The Fever signed four players, two wide receivers and two defensive backs, to its 2012 training camp roster. Three of those players come with NFL experience.

"All of these signings are big for us," said Fever coach Adam Shackleford. "I think all of these guys can make an immediate impact."

Receivers Desmond Tardy (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) and Hakeem Moore (6-0, 185) both have spent time on NFL rosters, as has defensive back Ammar Dyson (5-10, 180). Not to get lost in the talented bunch is defensive back Jamail Berry (6-1, 200), who was a standout at Western Michigan.

Tardy is a former standout at Purdue, and most recently played for the Fairbanks Grizzlies in the IFL last season. In eight games, he caught 15 passes for 260 yards and 9 touchdowns. He has spent time on the Chicago Rush roster in the Arena Football League and was in minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009. In his senior season in 2008 for the Boilermakers, Tardy was named to all-Big Ten honorable mention team. He ranked third in the conference in receiving yards per game (73) and receptions per game (5.6).

Moore most recently was with the Baltimore Ravens after an impressive senior season at Towson State University where he was named to the second-team all Colonial Athletic Association team. He caught 29 passes for 559 yards and 6 TDs in his final season, leading the conference with 19.3 yards per catch. In 2009, Moore was third in the CAA with 1,046 all-purpose yards.

Dyson, who starred at Lincoln University (Missouri), was signed by the Detroit Lions as a free agent. In his senior year in 2010, he played in all 11 games at defensive back. He ranked fifth on the team in tackles (44), had 21 pass break-ups and one interception. He also returned 14 kickoffs for 311 yards.

Berry is a former Western Michigan star, who in 2010 was named to the third-team all-Mid-Atlantic Conference as a defensive back. He finished the year with 94 tackles and 9.0 tackles-for-loss and three forced fumbles.

"I think this is good group of guys that are going to make us a better football team," Shackleford said. "These are high-quality players."

The Fever, who are the defending Intense Conference Champions, have now signed 22 players for the upcoming season that gets under way in February, 2012.