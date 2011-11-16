Americans help build home for less-fortunate

PASCO, Wash., -- Several Tri-Cities Americans players put down their hockey sticks and picked up power tools today.

8 players partnered with Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating poverty and homelessness. The team helped put up framework and cut support beams.

This is the 71st house that the organization has built in the Tri-Cities.

"For me and the guys it's pretty special to know that we're going to help build a house for a family that really needs it and is a little less fortunate that we are," says Ams Center Brendan Shinnimin. "To be able to do that is a great feeling."

Habitat for Humanity plans to build 12 homes a year.