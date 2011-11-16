Finley Canned Food Drive Milestone

KENNEWICK, Wa. -- The canned food drive at Finley Elementary School in Kennewick reached their 50,000 can goal this year. They've been tallying the number of cans since the first annual drive 10 years ago.

The drive always starts the first of November, and is a 3 week competition between classes. This year the class that brought in the 50,000th can won a Spudnuts breakfast.

Mike Davis, a 5th grade teacher at Finley, and the head of the drive keeps tabs on the number of cans. He told us, "I'm very proud of these kids, because every year they do the same thing, it seems to me every year we do this they bring in more cans then they did the year before."

Students, families and all members of the community have been participating in the drive. Next week the cans will be combined with donations from the In Step Church, and go to the Holiday Helping Hands event.

Finley Elementary hopes to reach 55,000 cans next year.