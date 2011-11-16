White Pass says they might open this weekend

WHITE PASS, Wash.-- With a storm pelting the mountains with snow, White Pass tells us they might open this weekend.

However, they still need two feet of snow to even think about it. White Pass Spokesperson Kathleen Goyette told us it's not uncommon to get that much in one night this time of year, especially in a La Nina year.

She says when conditions are right; White Pass will be prepared to go.

"Already, we're acting as if we could be open on Saturday. So, all hands are on deck right now, and everybody's getting the mountain ready," says Goyette.

Goyette says the expansion may open late because high winds blew some snow off. The expansion was closed at the start of ski season last year because the base was too powdery. Goyette says this storm may even drop enough snow to open that area too.