CREHST gets financial award

RICHALND, Wash. -- Leaders of Richland's CREHST museum were threatening to close if they didn't get financial help.

Earlier this year the museum had already reduced staff and temporarily closed off exhibits. Staring down a $157,000 dollar shortfall, the museum got some help closing their debt.

The Richland City Council voted unanimously to award $60,000 dollars to the museum. The money comes from the city's lodging tax.

Museum leaders say while they still have a steep financial mountain to climb, Tuesday nights award will keep the museum doors open for at least another nine months to a year.

"A bit at a time, we are covering the shortfall. Everyday we go out to set a goal to find some money each day. We like to find a thousand dollars a day if we could. People have been coming out of the wood work," says Paul Schuler, CREHST Business manager.

The award and other small donations have cut the museums debt down to $90,000 dollars. The money will pay for basic costs like staff, the heating bills and outside education programs.

CREHST leaders say they're still taking donations, but add the award buys them more time to find the extra money.