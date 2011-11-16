Seniors and caregivers protest proposed cuts

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- People getting home care say proposed state budget cuts will change their lives, and not in a good way.

Caregivers and advocates told their stories in both Yakima and the Tri-Cities today.

Caregiver Camila Lumbert cares for her 65 year old mother who's partially paralyzed after suffering three strokes and a heart attack.

Lumbert says having a caregiver means her mother can live independently. But, she adds cuts would jeopardize the way they both live, "I will lose everything I've worked for. I won't be able to have a roof over my head. I won't be able to put food in my house. It's hard enough as it is."

And her mother, Leah Lumbert, doesn't want to lose her independence, "I really want to live my life I have. This isn't what I pictured my life to be, but I didn't picture it being taken from me either."

Camila receives more than a thousand dollars a month to take care of her mother. Under the governors proposal, over $4 million dollars will be cut and over $7 million reduced in other services for seniors.