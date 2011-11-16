School lunches may see a change

RICHLAND, Wash.— For the past year, the Department of Agriculture has been working on a proposal to provide school lunches with more fruits and vegetables, but congress says it would cost too much.

A couple things the proposal would do is limit white potatoes to one cup per week and not allow tomato paste. A local school nutritionist says she doesn't agree and says potatoes and tomato paste have nutritional value and should stay on the menu.

"Potatoes are good in nutrients, high in vitamin ac, high in potassium, high in fiber. The tomato paste is also good in nutrients, very high in that," says Denise Christensen," Richland School District Nutrition Services Director.

Christensen also says the concern with tomato paste is the high sodium, but now products are being made with less.

Monday the Senate and the House made amendments to block the two changes. They're expected to vote late this week, but it could take another year or longer until a final decision is made.