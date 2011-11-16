Hundreds line up for mobile food bank

PASCO, Wash.—As the first snow hit Tri-Cities people who can't afford the high cost of groceries stood in line to pick up food at the Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank. People NBC Right Now spoke with had a number of reasons for being there, but the bottom line is their paycheck doesn't cut the grocery bill.

"We see moms and dads who might be working minimum wage jobs that can't afford to put food on the table and this is that supplement for that need," says Kathye Kilgore, Second Harvest.

The Mobile Food Bank was the Boys and Girls Club in Pasco from 2pm to 4pm. Participants only had to give their name, and they received a 50 to 60 pound box of food.

Organizers expected about 250 people to show up during Wednesday's distribution. However, they say this year there is a bigger need than last year.

"The myth that the Tri-Cities is insulated is really a myth. We see the effects of the recession. We see at the grocery stores what people can afford to buy and this is a healthy component that they can't afford," says Kilgore.

If you missed the food bank, the KNDO and KNDU food drive is coming up. It is December 3rd at the TV station locations. All the donations will go to Second Harvest in the Tri-Cities and Northwest Harvest in Yakima.