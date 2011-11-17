Tri-City Americans are road tested, road approved

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Tri-City Americans have not played at home in a while. The last time they played at home was the end of October. The Americans have one game left on their longest road trip of the season, and they have done just fine. They are 4-0 on the trip.

"Winning at home is always awesome. Having fans behind you is always great. But it's also fun taking it away from Spokane's fans or Kootenay's fans is always great," said Connor Rankin, Americans center.

"It's really good to win on the road because you have a -- I don't know it feels good to almost shut their fans out, pretty much prove them wrong like, 'We beat you in your home rink,'" said Mason Wilgosh, Americans Center.

The road trip closes Friday at Seattle.