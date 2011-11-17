Kamiakin Braves ready for "game of our lives"

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Kamiakin Braves are preparing for the biggest game of their season. Many of them say it is the biggest game of their lives. Saturday the Braves' state quarterfinal game is against none other than the Kennewick Lions at Lampson Stadium and on live television.

"We know we're in for the game of our lives right now. It's the quarterfinal, so any team we play whether it's a Kennewick on somebody on the other side, it's going to be a tough game," said Scott Biglin, Kamiakin head coach."

"Absolutely, by far. I've never played in such an exciting game and never been more excited to play in it. It's going to be a big game to get to Bellevue or Lakes, whoever plays there," added Jason Hutchinson, Kamiakin senior quarterback.

Saturday SWX will have the broadcast at 1 p.m. The stream will be on swxrightnow.com.