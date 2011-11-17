Luna Luna writes more letters to the judge

PASCO,WA-A man about to stand trial for murder has written more letters to the judge.

Franklin County Superior Court Judge describes the letters as courteous, but Swisher says from a legal standpoint, the contents can't be discussed until the court establishes whether Luna Luna is mentally competent to stand trial.

In a letter written to Judge Swisher last September, Luna Luna asked for new lawyers, complaining his public defenders don't return his phone calls and make decisions without talking to him.

Pasco police arrested Luna Luna in May 2010 for the stabbing death of his former girlfriend. Prosecutors say the two had been arguing over their young son. Luna Luna had been deported a month earlier.

Earlier this year, corrections officers at the county jail say they seized from Luna Luna sharp objects officers say could be used as weapons.

State psychiatrists have diagnosed Luna Luna competent to stand trial. Currently, his defense lawyers are waiting for an independent doctor to examine Luna Luna. The doctor is scheduled to visit Luna Luna in his cell next week.

The competency hearing is scheduled for late December. Luna Luna is scheduled to go on trial in January.